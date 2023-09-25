eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

On Tuesday, October 17 at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be the future of cloud computing, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter, now called X – current and evolving trends that are shaping the future of cloud computing, a dynamic platform that is now foundational for the enterprise. Our ultimate goal: to offer guidance to companies that enables them to maintain a competitive strategy as cloud continues its rapid evolution.

See below for:

Participant list for this month’s eWeek Tweetchat on data analytics

for this month’s eWeek Tweetchat on data analytics Questions we’ll discuss in this month’s eWeek Tweetchat

we’ll discuss in this month’s eWeek Tweetchat How to Participate in the Tweetchat

in the Tweetchat Tentative Schedule: Upcoming eWeek Tweetchats

Participants List: the Future of Cloud Computing

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Trent Fierro, Cloud and AIOps Solutions Marketing, Aruba

Andi Mann, Global CTO and Founder, Sageable

Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

Tweetchat Questions: the Future of Cloud Computing

The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following – check back for more/revised questions:

I’m just checking: in 2023, the only tech topic that people discuss is AI. So…yawn…does cloud still matter? (Hint: yes, more than ever.) What key trends are driving the cloud sector here in late 2023? What’s the most vexing cloud computing challenge today? Managing multicloud? Containing costs? How do you recommend companies address this difficult challenge? Okay, to the future: what shifts do you see in cloud as it evolves over the next few years? How can companies best keep up with – or stay ahead of – these changes in cloud? How will cloud computing be influenced by AI and generative AI? What about the future of cloud and a related technology (besides AI)? How about the future cloud and edge, or cloud and data? Your longer term sense of the cloud? What’s off in the misty distance? A last Big Thought about cloud computing – what else should managers/buyers/providers know about enterprise cloud?

How to Participate in the Tweetchat

The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT on October 17. To participate:

Open Twitter in your browser. You’ll use this browser to Tweet your replies to the moderator’s questions.

2. Open Twitter in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.

Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by that day’s tweetchat panel of experts.

That’s it — you’re ready to go. Be ready at 11 AM PT on September 12 to participate in the tweetchat.

NOTE: There is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eWeekchat column.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2023*

July 25: Optimizing Generative AI: Guide for Companies

August 15: Next Generation Data Analytics

September 12: AI in the Enterprise

October 17: Future of Cloud Computing

November 14: Edge Computing Trends

December 12: Tech in 2024: Predictions and Wild Guesses

*all topics subjects to change