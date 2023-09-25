On Tuesday, October 17 at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be the future of cloud computing, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.
We’ll discuss – using Twitter, now called X – current and evolving trends that are shaping the future of cloud computing, a dynamic platform that is now foundational for the enterprise. Our ultimate goal: to offer guidance to companies that enables them to maintain a competitive strategy as cloud continues its rapid evolution.
See below for:
- Participant list for this month’s eWeek Tweetchat on data analytics
- Questions we’ll discuss in this month’s eWeek Tweetchat
- How to Participate in the Tweetchat
- Tentative Schedule: Upcoming eWeek Tweetchats
Participants List: the Future of Cloud Computing
The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:
- Trent Fierro, Cloud and AIOps Solutions Marketing, Aruba
- Andi Mann, Global CTO and Founder, Sageable
- Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research
- James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]
Tweetchat Questions: the Future of Cloud Computing
The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following – check back for more/revised questions:
- I’m just checking: in 2023, the only tech topic that people discuss is AI. So…yawn…does cloud still matter? (Hint: yes, more than ever.)
- What key trends are driving the cloud sector here in late 2023?
- What’s the most vexing cloud computing challenge today? Managing multicloud? Containing costs?
- How do you recommend companies address this difficult challenge?
- Okay, to the future: what shifts do you see in cloud as it evolves over the next few years?
- How can companies best keep up with – or stay ahead of – these changes in cloud?
- How will cloud computing be influenced by AI and generative AI?
- What about the future of cloud and a related technology (besides AI)? How about the future cloud and edge, or cloud and data?
- Your longer term sense of the cloud? What’s off in the misty distance?
-
A last Big Thought about cloud computing – what else should managers/buyers/providers know about enterprise cloud?
How to Participate in the Tweetchat
The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT on October 17. To participate:
- Open Twitter in your browser. You’ll use this browser to Tweet your replies to the moderator’s questions.
2. Open Twitter in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.
Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by that day’s tweetchat panel of experts.
That’s it — you’re ready to go. Be ready at 11 AM PT on September 12 to participate in the tweetchat.
NOTE: There is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eWeekchat column.
#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2023*
July 25: Optimizing Generative AI: Guide for Companies
August 15: Next Generation Data Analytics
September 12: AI in the Enterprise
October 17: Future of Cloud Computing
November 14: Edge Computing Trends
December 12: Tech in 2024: Predictions and Wild Guesses
*all topics subjects to change