On Tuesday, January 18, at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be “Digital Transformation Trends,” and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – the trends that will shape digital transformation in 2022. On a related note, how will data, AI, cloud computing and security be affected by digital transformation?

How to Participate: On Twitter, use the hashtag #eWEEKChat to follow/participate in the discussion. But it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat.

Instructions are on the Digital Transformation Trends Crowdchat page: Log in at the top right, use your Twitter handle to register. The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it is created.

Special Guests, Digital Transformation Trends

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Llanor Alleyne, Managing Editor , IT Business Edge

Chris Ehrlich, Managing Editor, Datamation

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

Chat room real-time link: Go to the Crowdchat page. Sign in with your Twitter handle and use #eweekchat for the identifier.

Questions for the Tweetchat

The questions we’ll tweet about will include – check back for more/ revised questions:

Digital Transformation as we start 2022? Are companies actively planning, or mostly riding the continuous move toward tech integration? If there’s one technology/concept in Digital Transformation that has staying power, what is it? What’s a key trend (or two) in Digital Transformation that’s shaping the near-term future? Challenges in Digital transformation? Where do companies struggle? Worse, where are the money pits? Where do companies waste money chasing digital transformation Nirvana? The future of Digital Transformation? Where will we be in 3-5 years? What else is important about Digital Transformation – what else should companies be aware of?

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2022*

Jan. 18: Trends in Digital Transformation

Feb. 15: Navigating Multicloud Computing

March 15: Low Code / No Code Trends

April 12: Edge Computing: Monitoring, Observability and More

May 17: Data Analytics: Optimizing Your Practice

June 14: Expanding Your AI Deployment

*all topics subjects to change