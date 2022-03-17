Cloud native technology offers clear advantages over earlier versions of cloud technology.

I spoke with Dan Griffith, Director, Cloud Native Advisory & Solutions, HPE, about the nuts and bolts of cloud native technology. He also explained his views about the future of this emerging technology.

Among the topics we covered:

You’ve been a cloud professional about as long as cloud has been a serious concern in the enterprise – since about 2013, correct me if I’m wrong. What have you seen about cloud’s evolution that has surprised you?

Currently you’re focused on cloud native. It seems that even though it’s viewed as offering major advantages, companies are moving to it slowly. What’s your sense of companies’ attitudes toward cloud native?

What advice would you give to clients to optimize their cloud native deployment?

The future of cloud native? What should companies know? And how should they prepare?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: