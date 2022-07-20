An expert discusses the essential strategies for moving regulated, mission-critical applications to the cloud.

I spoke with Shawn D’Souza, Global CTO for Hybrid Cloud Service at IBM Consulting, about strategies for moving regulated, mission-critical applications to the cloud.

Among the topics we discussed:

As companies continue to migrate to the cloud, and hybrid cloud sees still more adoption, what trends are moving the market here in 2022?

What special challenges are involved with moving regulated, mission-critical applications to the cloud? What advice do you give?

What is the Hybrid Cloud Accelerator? How does it help clients with cloud migration?

The future of cloud migration and hybrid cloud? What milestones can we expect?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: