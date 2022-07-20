I spoke with Shawn D’Souza, Global CTO for Hybrid Cloud Service at IBM Consulting, about strategies for moving regulated, mission-critical applications to the cloud.
Among the topics we discussed:
- As companies continue to migrate to the cloud, and hybrid cloud sees still more adoption, what trends are moving the market here in 2022?
- What special challenges are involved with moving regulated, mission-critical applications to the cloud? What advice do you give?
- What is the Hybrid Cloud Accelerator? How does it help clients with cloud migration?
- The future of cloud migration and hybrid cloud? What milestones can we expect?
