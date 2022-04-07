Is the metaverse more than a distant promise with little or no value to current enterprise customers?

I spoke with Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon, about the role of the metaverse in enterprise settings, including how digital twin technology can support metaverse use cases.

Among the topics we discussed:

Many see the metaverse as a distant emerging technology. What’s your view on the current, real world impact of metaverse technology?

What role does the digital twin play in metaverse technology?

Let’s talk about Inpixon – what’s the company currently working on?

Your view of the near term and the long term future of the metaverse in the enterprise?

Watch the video: