Michael Jimenez, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Kemp Technologies, discusses how the cloud has changed application deployment and delivery.

I spoke with Michael Jimenez, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Kemp Technologies, about how the cloud has changed application deployment and delivery.

Among the topics we covered:

How has cloud computing changed our ways of thinking about application deployment and delivery?

Why are these functions– availability, elasticity, and agility – important now versus in pre-cloud architectures?

What are your thoughts on the evolution of the cloud and applications in the cloud?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: