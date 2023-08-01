The Kong executive discusses trends in the API management sector, and details why APIs will grow ever more central to tech evolution.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

I spoke with Marco Palladino, CTO of Kong, about trends in the API management sector; he also detailed why APIs will grow ever more central to tech evolution.

Among the topics we covered:

As you survey the market for API management solutions, what are a couple of key trends you see in 2023?

What are some common problems that companies have with API management, and what advice do you give to help companies handle them?

How is Kong addressing the API needs of its clients?

The future of the API? How do you expect API management to change in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: