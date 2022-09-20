I spoke with Creatio’s Chief Growth Officer, Andie Dovgan, about the differences between low code and no code – which are often referred to interchangeably – and discussed what’s driving no code growth.
- What’s the real world difference between low code and no code?
- What advice do you give companies to optimize their use of low code / no code platforms?
- How is Creatio addressing the needs of its clients? What’s the Creatio advantage?
- The future of low code and no code? How will it influence the growth of automation?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: