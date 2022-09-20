Low code and no code – which are often referred to interchangeably – are in fact substantially different platforms.

I spoke with Creatio’s Chief Growth Officer, Andie Dovgan, about the differences between low code and no code – which are often referred to interchangeably – and discussed what’s driving no code growth.

What’s the real world difference between low code and no code?

What advice do you give companies to optimize their use of low code / no code platforms?

How is Creatio addressing the needs of its clients? What’s the Creatio advantage?

The future of low code and no code? How will it influence the growth of automation?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: