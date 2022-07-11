An industry expert details the issues involved with providing managed services support for SAP in the cloud.

I spoke with Eamonn O’Neill, Co-Founder, Director and CTO at Lemongrass, about the issues involved with providing managed services support for SAP in the cloud, and about overall trends in the MSP market.

Let’s talk about the managed services sector, those providers that assist companies who work with the leading cloud providers. What are the trends affecting this sector in 2022?

For companies that want to run SAP on the cloud, what are the challenges?

I know Lemongrass focuses on SAP. How does it help? What is Lemongrass’s multicloud strategy as a managed service provider?

The future of the managed service market as cloud computing continues to grow?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: