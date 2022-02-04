On Tuesday, February 15, at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be “Navigating Multicloud Computing,” and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – the challenges, potential and best practices for multicloud computing. Does it help companies avoid vendor lock-in? Is it possible to manage the complex monster known as multicloud computing?

How to Participate: On Twitter, use the hashtag #eWEEKChat to follow/participate in the discussion. But it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat.

Instructions are on the Navigating Multicloud Computing Crowdchat page: Log in at the top right, use your Twitter handle to register. The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it is created.

Special Guests, Navigating Multicloud Computing

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Llanor Alleyne, Managing Editor , IT Business Edge

Chris Ehrlich, Managing Editor, Datamation

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

Chat room real-time link: Go to the Crowdchat page. Sign in with your Twitter handle and use #eweekchat for the identifier.

Questions for the Tweetchat

The questions we’ll tweet about will include – check back for more/ revised questions:

Why do companies choose multicloud? What’s the advantage? Where is mulitcloud in its growth curve? How far are we from peak multicloud? What’s companies’ comfort level with their multicloud deployment? Mostly okay, or confused and challenged? What’s the biggest pain point that companies have with multicloud? What advice would you give them to optimize their multicloud? What’s a big myth associated with multicloud? What vendors are the biggest winners in multicloud? The future of multicloud? Where will we be in 3-5 years? What else is important about multicloud computing – what else should companies be aware of?

Go here for CrowdChat information.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2022*

Jan. 18: Trends in Digital Transformation

Feb. 15: Navigating Multicloud Computing

March 15: Low Code / No Code Trends

April 12: Edge Computing: Monitoring, Observability and More

May 17: Data Analytics: Optimizing Your Practice

June 14: Expanding Your AI Deployment

*all topics subjects to change