A top expert provides advice on handling the various complex challenges involved with a multicloud deployment.

I spoke with David Linthicum, Chief Cloud Strategy Officer at Deloitte Consulting, about his advice for handling the key pain points that companies face with multicloud.

Among the topics we covered:

What’s the current state of multicloud, in terms of how comfortable companies are with their deployment? Generally okay, or confused and challenged, somewhere in between?

What do you think the typical pain points are for multicloud?

If you’d give some pithy advice, what would you recommend for companies grappling with multicloud?

The future of cloud computing and multicloud? Will we ever have a single “pane of glass” to manage multiple clouds?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: