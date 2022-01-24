I spoke with David Linthicum, Chief Cloud Strategy Officer at Deloitte Consulting, about his advice for handling the key pain points that companies face with multicloud.
Among the topics we covered:
- What’s the current state of multicloud, in terms of how comfortable companies are with their deployment? Generally okay, or confused and challenged, somewhere in between?
- What do you think the typical pain points are for multicloud?
- If you’d give some pithy advice, what would you recommend for companies grappling with multicloud?
- The future of cloud computing and multicloud? Will we ever have a single “pane of glass” to manage multiple clouds?
