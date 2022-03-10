Why has the virtual desktop migrated to the cloud more slowly than other applications?

I spoke with Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO of Nerdio, about why the virtual desktop has migrated to the cloud more slowly than other applications; he also provided advice for typical challenges companies face with virtual desktops.

Among the topics we covered:

As you survey the virtual desktop market overall, what trends do you see? What customer needs are driving the market?

What’s a common problem that companies face with their virtual desktop set up? Any advice that you would give?

How is Nerdio addressing the virtual desktop needs of its clients? What’s the Nerdio advantage?

The future of the virtual desktop? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

