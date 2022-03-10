I spoke with Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO of Nerdio, about why the virtual desktop has migrated to the cloud more slowly than other applications; he also provided advice for typical challenges companies face with virtual desktops.
Among the topics we covered:
- As you survey the virtual desktop market overall, what trends do you see? What customer needs are driving the market?
- What’s a common problem that companies face with their virtual desktop set up? Any advice that you would give?
- How is Nerdio addressing the virtual desktop needs of its clients? What’s the Nerdio advantage?
- The future of the virtual desktop? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: