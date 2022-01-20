In a world where multicloud is so foundational, how can companies best navigate this complex cloud deployment?

I spoke with Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix, about key trends and issues in multicloud computing, including the future of this emerging technology.

Among the topics we addressed:

We know that the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform delivers the advantages of public cloud to company data centers. The Nutanix solution lives in on-prem datacenters, right?

Nutanix is focusing on multicloud, which is a rapidly growing sector. What are some typical challenges for companies using multicloud, and what advice do you give to address them?

Will there ever be a “single pane of glass” for a company to manage multiple clouds?

What do you see as the future of multicloud? And how can companies prepare now?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: