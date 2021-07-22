Ross Brown, VP of Product Marketing for Oracle Cloud, discusses trends in multicloud, and points out key differentiators for Oracle Cloud.
- There are a number of key trends driving the cloud market now, like adopting multicloud, and accessing compute toolsets from cloud providers — what do you see as a couple of key trends that are driving cloud customers?
- Certainly even after the decade or so that cloud has evolved, customers run into plenty of challenges in their cloud deployment. Is there one challenge you see often, and what advice do you give?
- I read recently that “Oracle Cloud grew more than 100% in the May quarter.” Investment in what areas drove this growth? What do you see as the particular strengths of the Oracle cloud?
- What would you expect are future areas of investment/growth for Oracle Cloud, over the next 3-5 years?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video:
