On Tuesday, August 16, at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be Overcoming Multicloud Challenges, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – best practices, challenges, and strategies for handling the difficulties involved with multicloud computing. How can we manage multicloud so that it’s more efficient and more productive?

How to Participate: On Twitter, use the hashtag #eWEEKChat to follow/participate in the discussion.

Instructions are on the Multicloud Tweetchat page: Log in at the top right, use your Twitter handle to register. The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it flows.

Special Guests: Overcoming Multicloud Challenges

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Chris Ehrlich, Managing Editor, Datamation

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

Chat room real-time link: Go to the Crowdchat page. Sign in with your Twitter handle and use #eweekchat for the identifier.

Tweetchat Questions: Multicloud Challenges

The questions we’ll tweet about will include – check back for more/ revised questions:

How would you describe the current state of the multicloud market? Nascent, still growing, at peak? Or how? What key trends are driving the multicloud sector here in 2022? What are the most pressing – and most common – multicloud challenges today? How do you recommend fixing the challenge you pointed out? What Best Practices advice would you give to companies to optimize their multicloud deployment? What’s the relationship between multicloud and hybrid cloud? In a multicloud world, why do some cloud providers focus on ‘hybrid cloud’? What’s a big myth associated with multicloud? The future of multicloud? Where will we be in 3-5 years? What else is important about multicloud – what else should companies be aware of?

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2022*

July 19: Getting Started with Low Code / No Code

Aug 16: Overcoming Multicloud Challenges

Sept 20: The Future of Edge Computing

Oct 18: Optimizing Your Data Analytics Practice

Nov 15: Building Your AI Deployment

Dec 13: Enterprise Tech in 2023

*all topics subjects to change