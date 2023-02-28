A cloud expert detailed four steps for implementing an effective cloud strategy.

I spoke with Cenk Ozdemir, Cloud and Digital Lead at PwC, about a new report that details the state of the cloud computing market; we also discussed steps for implementing an effective cloud strategy.

We walked through the report and the four steps for implementing an effective cloud strategy.

First, what 1-2 data points do you see as most key from the report? Let’s go through these four key points about cloud development:

Taking a holistic approach to cloud, knowing it’s not a one size fits all solution

Adopting a formal data strategy (hint: AI)

Keeping trust at the core of emerging tech adoption

Collaborating across the c-suite

3. The future of cloud? What do you see?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: