I spoke with Katy Salamati, Sr. Manager, Advanced Analytics Lifecycle at SAS, about how intelligent decisioning uses data to create competitive advantage.
Among the topics we covered:
- What is intelligent decisioning, and why does it matter?
- What role does intelligent decisioning play in the success of an organization’s business operations?
- What ecosystem does an organization need to build to support intelligent decisioning?
- How can intelligent decisioning help with current trends in the news: IoT/ Infrastructure and transportation, supply chain woes, and climate change?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video: