I spoke with Brian Gracely, Head of Marketing at Solo, about how service mesh technology enables multicloud. He also forecasts the future of service mesh developments.
Among the topics we covered:
- As you survey the multicloud market, what trends are driving the sector in 2023?
- How does service mesh play a role in supporting or facilitating multicloud?
- How is Solo addressing the cloud needs of its service mesh clients?
- The future of multicloud computing as it relates to service mesh technology? What are some key milestones you predict?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: