A ServiceNow executive discusses the future of enterprise IT, the pain points he’s hearing from enterprise clients, and details of ServiceNow updates.

I spoke with Dave Wright, Chief Innovation Officer at ServiceNow, about the future of enterprise IT, the pain points he’s hearing from his enterprise clients, and details of ServiceNow updates.

As you talk to enterprise clients, what do you hear as the biggest pain points these days? Supply chain, cyber threats?

Let’s get an overview of the Now Platform – what does it accomplish?

So what about the new version of the Now Platform? What new tools does it offer?

What’s the future of IT Operations management? What are some developing trends for businesses to watch for?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: