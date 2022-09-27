I spoke with Dave Wright, Chief Innovation Officer at ServiceNow, about the future of enterprise IT, the pain points he’s hearing from his enterprise clients, and details of ServiceNow updates.
- As you talk to enterprise clients, what do you hear as the biggest pain points these days? Supply chain, cyber threats?
- Let’s get an overview of the Now Platform – what does it accomplish?
- So what about the new version of the Now Platform? What new tools does it offer?
- What’s the future of IT Operations management? What are some developing trends for businesses to watch for?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: