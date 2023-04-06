The Flexera executive presents this year’s State of the Cloud 2023 report, which provides a complete portrait of current cloud usage.

Among the topics we covered:

What was your single biggest take away from the report? And what is your view of the report’s key findings:

We are seeing a slight trend toward single public cloud use. Fewer orgs are using multiple cloud providers and instead focusing their resources on learning and using a single cloud.

The recent global economic uncertainty has had little to no effect on cloud usage and spend. This year, 90% of respondents said their usage/spend on cloud would remain the same (45%) or increase (45%). So it would seem that when it comes to belt-tightening, cloud budgets are far from the first item on the chopping block.

This year, 72% of respondents said they have a dedicated FinOps team. This number is higher than we/I expected, which is great. It is also one we want to keep an eye on and expect to continue to increase.

AWS and Azure continue to battle for the lead in overall cloud adoption, especially among enterprise organizations. On the other hand, SMBs tend to focus more and more on AWS as its lead continues to grow in this market segment.

The future of cloud as revealed by the report? Do the trend lines you’ve watched over time seem to suggest future developments?

