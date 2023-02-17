How does low code automation play a central role in the iPaaS sector?

I spoke with Rich Waldron, CEO of Tray.io, about trends in the Integration-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaas) sector, including how low code automation plays a key role.

Among the topics we discussed:

Let’s talk about the iPaaS sector, and what drives company interest in this sector? What about the market for low code automation: what are a couple of key trends you see in 2023? How is Tray.io addressing the needs of its clients? What’s the Tray.io advantage? The future of low code automation? What developments can we expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: