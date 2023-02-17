I spoke with Rich Waldron, CEO of Tray.io, about trends in the Integration-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaas) sector, including how low code automation plays a key role.
Among the topics we discussed:
- Let’s talk about the iPaaS sector, and what drives company interest in this sector?
- What about the market for low code automation: what are a couple of key trends you see in 2023?
- How is Tray.io addressing the needs of its clients? What’s the Tray.io advantage?
- The future of low code automation? What developments can we expect in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: