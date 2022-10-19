What are the smart strategies for managing hybrid cloud migration?

I spoke with Dan Chalk, Global Leader for Transformation Services, Cloud Applications and Infrastructure at Unisys, about the challenges of hybrid cloud, and strategies to address those challenges.

Among the topics we discussed:

What trends are driving hybrid cloud migration this year?

Given that multi-cloud in now the default deployment, how does this affect hybrid cloud?

How does Unisys support hybrid cloud migration? What’s the Unisys advantage?

The future of hybrid cloud? What major changes we can expect?

Listen to the podcast:

Also Available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: