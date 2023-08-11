I spoke with Marc Fleischmann, CTO of Cloud at VMware, about the challenges of data management in a highly heterogenous environment.
Among the topics we discussed:
- Why are previous strategies for data management growing obsolete in today’s multicloud world?
- How can companies improve their data management in this mixed, distributed environment?
- How is VMware addressing the cloud-based data management needs of its clients?
- The future of data management and multicloud? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: