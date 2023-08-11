The VMware executive discussed the challenge of data management in a highly heterogenous environment.

I spoke with Marc Fleischmann, CTO of Cloud at VMware, about the challenges of data management in a highly heterogenous environment.

Among the topics we discussed:

Why are previous strategies for data management growing obsolete in today’s multicloud world?

How can companies improve their data management in this mixed, distributed environment?

How is VMware addressing the cloud-based data management needs of its clients?

The future of data management and multicloud? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: