I spoke with Amanda Blevins, Vice President and CTO for the Americas at VMware, about multicloud services and how they help manage the many challenges of multicloud.
- Is there a simple definition of multicloud that we can all rally around?
- What exactly are multicloud Services and why is it emerging as a new category of IT services?
- How can multicloud Services address the increasing complexity of enterprise cloud environments?
- How are multi-vendor and multi-cloud different?
- What are some of the people issues related to multicloud that perhaps companies are not thinking about; that is, how is a lack of cloud talent impacting a company’s overall cloud strategy?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: