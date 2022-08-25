The emerging field of multicloud services can help companies manage the many challenges of using several cloud platforms.

I spoke with Amanda Blevins, Vice President and CTO for the Americas at VMware, about multicloud services and how they help manage the many challenges of multicloud.

Is there a simple definition of multicloud that we can all rally around?

What exactly are multicloud Services and why is it emerging as a new category of IT services?

How can multicloud Services address the increasing complexity of enterprise cloud environments?

How are multi-vendor and multi-cloud different?

What are some of the people issues related to multicloud that perhaps companies are not thinking about; that is, how is a lack of cloud talent impacting a company’s overall cloud strategy?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: