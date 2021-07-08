Bernard Golden, Executive Technical Advisor at VMware, talks about cloud’s evolution, the rise in complexity in IT, and the advice he gives to his VMware cloud clients.

I spoke with Bernard Golden, Executive Technical Advisor at VMware, about the cloud’s evolution, the rise in complexity in IT, and the advice he gives to his VMware clients in the cloud. Among the topics we discussed:

1) It was once thought – several years ago – that cloud would fully replace the data center, yet here in 2021, the data center is still very much with us. How is this evolving?

2) Speaking of cloud, it appears that cloud and enterprise IT has gotten exponentially more complex in the last few years. Is this your sense?

3) When you give advice to VMware clients in the cloud, what is your usual strategy for helping companies?

