A group of industry thought leaders discuss – over Twitter – the enterprise challenges of multicloud computing.

On Tuesday, February 14, at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be Why is Multicloud So Difficult?, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – the many challenges in building and managing a multicloud deployment. Our ultimate goal: to offer guidance to enterprises about how to get the most from their cloud platforms.

Special Guests: Why is Multicloud So Difficult?

The list of experts for this month's Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Chris Ehrlich, Managing Editor, Datamation

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

Tweetchat Questions: Why is Multicloud So Difficult?

The questions we’ll tweet about will include – check back for more/revised questions:

How would you describe the current state of the multicloud market? Are companies generally pleased? What key trends are driving the multicloud sector here in early 2023? What are the most vexing multicloud challenges today? Is cost the biggest problem? How do you recommend addressing these challenges? What Best Practices advice would you give to companies to optimize a multicloud deployment? What’s about multicloud and a related technology? Like Edge or AI? How is multicloud interacting/driving that related technology? Will multicloud ever kill the data center? Wasn’t cloud supposed to have made the data center obsolete by now? The future of multicloud? What will it look like 5 years from now? A last Big Thought about multicloud – what else should managers/buyers/providers know about cloud?

