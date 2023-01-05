I spoke with Ernesto Boada, Senior VP of Business Technology at Workday, about trends driving the rapidly evolving business application sector.
Among the topics we discussed:
- As you survey the market for cloud-based software, what’s a key trend you see affecting the SaaS sector?
- How can companies “future proof” their technology during a recession?
- What about the proliferation of apps and solutions that companies face. Advice for this?
- The future of enterprise tech? It’s that time of year when people are looking ahead. One milestone you predict?
Watch the video: