I spoke with Micron SVP Raj Hazra about how data infrastructure is evolving to meet today’s growing demands. Our conversation included:
- What are some infrastructure changes that will make converting data to insights a more efficient process?
- Why do you think that the amount of data being tapped for insight is so low; what are some of the challenges that enterprises face in optimizing data?
- How will the greater availability of insights transform business outcomes?
- How do you see data infrastructure evolving to meet the growing amounts of data?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video:
An industry leader discusses how the explosive growth in data and AI is driving equally fast growth in memory and compute capacity.
→ Chapters
- 0:00 Introduction
- 1:19 Infrastructure changes to make the most of data
- 3:07 AI tuned infrastructure
- 6:37 Why are companies mining a small amount of their data?
- 10:55 What are some challenges with AI?
- 13:49 What some business outcomes from AI?
- 19:16 Wrap up
