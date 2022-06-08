I spoke with Jim Walker, Principal Product Evangelist at Cockroach Labs, about the technology and trends that are driving growth in serverless databases – including why they’re well-suited to cloud native deployments.
- As you look at the market adoption of serverless databases, what’s driving it forward?
- How will serverless databases change the way that developers work with databases? What about cloud native?
- How is Cockroach Labs addressing the database needs of its clients? What’s the Cockroach advantage?
- The future of the database and the database market? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: