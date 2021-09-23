I spoke with four industry experts about the growing challenges in data governance, spotlighting which issues need to be resolved for better data management.
The experts:
Kelly Symons, Senior Vice President, Data Management and Quality, Mastercard
Myles Suer, Director of Solutions Marketing at Alation, the facilitator for the CIOChat.
Gwen Thomas, Sr. Compliance Officer for the International Finance Corporation, which is part of the World Bank Group
Bob Seiner, President and Principal Consultant of KIK Consulting & Educational Services
Topics we discussed:
- Why is data governance such a hot topic for CDOs, CIOs, and other business leaders today?
- Given the importance of data governance, how do executives steer clear of making it a business constraining effort?
- What issues need to be solved to enable data governance leaders, CDOs, and CIOs to succeed at data governance?
- Where you have succeeded at data governance, please share a specific concrete example of how it was implemented?
- Future of data governance?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch a short clip of the interview (1:59):
Watch the full interview here:
