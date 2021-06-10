Alation CEO Satyen Sangani talks about all things Data Catalog. We look at what exactly a data catalog does, and talk about some tips and best practices for optimizing a data catalog. Among the topics covered:
- Alation news: $110M Series D funding!
- Even in a data-centric world, If companies have a database, a data warehouse, and data lake, why do they need a data catalog?
- Okay, so a company has a data catalog. What are the common challenges involved, and what advice would you give?
- What role does AI play?
- What is the data catalog of 2025 going to look like?