I spoke with Silvio Savarese, Chief Scientist at Salesforce, about a software tool that enables users to create executable code using simple English prompts. In otherwords, a step forward for conversational AI.
Among the topics we covered:
- As you survey the growth of low code and conversational AI, what are a couple of key trends you see in 2022? What’s driving the sector?
- As companies look to deploy more low code and/or conversational AI, what advice would you give them?
- How does CodeGen help companies? What’s the advantage of CodeGen?
- The future of low code and/or conversational AI? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: