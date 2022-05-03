Join us for an eWeek Tweetchat that covers optimizing your data analytics practice. We'll discuss – over Twitter - topics like AI, trends, best practices and more.

On Tuesday, May 17, at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be Data Analytics – How to Get More from Your Analytics Platform, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – the challenges and best practices for data analytics. How can companies gain major competitive advantage by leveraging their data analytics tools?

How to Participate: On Twitter, use the hashtag #eWEEKChat to follow/participate in the discussion. But it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat.

Instructions are on the Data Analytics Crowdchat page: Log in at the top right, use your Twitter handle to register. The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it flows.

Special Guests: Data Analytics

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Chat room real-time link: Go to the Crowdchat page. Sign in with your Twitter handle and use #eweekchat for the identifier.

Questions for the Tweetchat: Data Analytics

The questions we’ll tweet about will include – check back for more/ revised questions:

What current trends do you see in today’s data analytics market? What’s companies’ comfort level with data analytics? Are they getting most of what they can from their platforms? What’s the biggest pain point that companies have with data analytics? What advice would you give them to optimize their analytics deployment? What’s a big myth associated with data analytics? What about AI and data analytics? Your sense of this promising union? What vendors are the leaders in the enterprise analytics market, as you see it? The future of data analytics? Where will we be in 3-5 years? What else is important about data analytics – what else should companies be aware of?

Go here for CrowdChat information.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2022*

Jan. 18: Trends in Digital Transformation

Feb. 15: Navigating Multicloud Computing

March 15: Low Code / No Code Trends

April 12: Edge Computing: Monitoring, Observability and More

May 17: Data Analytics: Optimizing Your Practice

June 14: Expanding Your AI Deployment

*all topics subjects to change