On Thursday, July 15, at 11 AM PST, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be “VDI and Enabling Hybrid Work,” and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – important VDI concepts, including market trends, key advantages, best practices, overcoming VDI challenges, and VDI’s critical role in enabling hybrid work. Clearly, the VDI market is expanding – it’s growing at a 17% CAGR, and is forecast to reach $38 billion by 2027.

Some quick facts:

Topic: #eWEEKchat: “VDI and Enabling Hybrid Work”

Date/time: Thursday, July 15, 11 AM PST.

How to Participate: On Twitter, use the hashtag #eWEEKChat to follow/participate in the discussion. But it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat.

Instructions are on the VDI Crowdchat page: log in at the top right, use your Twitter handle to register. The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it is created.

Special Guest VDI Experts:

Please check back as we confirm the list of VDI experts. We’re currently talking with several industry leaders on VDI, including a top expert from Parallels.

Chat room real-time link: Go to the VDI Crowdchat page. Sign in with your Twitter handle and use #eweekchat for the identifier.

The questions we’ll tweet about will include:

How do you see end user computing evolving in a post-pandemic world? What does the future of work look like? Will we go back to the office? Will remote work expand? Will we see a hybrid? What’s the state of the current VDI market? How did the COVID pandemic affect the VDI market? The VDI market is growing rapidly, at a torrid 17% CAGR. Why is there so much interest in VDI? To what extent are companies revising their architectures to incorporate VDI? Is this typically necessary? What are the 2-3 top challenges that prevent companies from deploying VDI solutions? How can they be overcome? What are the main drivers for customers looking to deploy VDI? How can VDI support a hybrid work model? What’s the future of VDI technology? How do you expect it to evolve in the next few several years? What else needs to be said about VDI? What’s important and/or interesting?

Go here for CrowdChat information.

