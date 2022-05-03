Edge computing is seeing enormous growth in 2022. A leading expert explains what's driving this important emerging technology.

I spoke with Lakshmi Sharma, Chief Product Officer at Fastly, who offered a wide ranging tour of today’s edge computing sector, and discussed the challenges with distributed applications at the edge.

Among the topics we covered:

As you survey the edge computing market, what forces are driving the market?

What are the challenges involved with building distributed applications at the edge? Any advice that you would give companies?

How is Fastly addressing the CDN and edge computing needs of its clients? What’s the Fastly advantage?

The future of edge computing and serverless? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

