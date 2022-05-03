I spoke with Lakshmi Sharma, Chief Product Officer at Fastly, who offered a wide ranging tour of today’s edge computing sector, and discussed the challenges with distributed applications at the edge.
Among the topics we covered:
- As you survey the edge computing market, what forces are driving the market?
- What are the challenges involved with building distributed applications at the edge? Any advice that you would give companies?
- How is Fastly addressing the CDN and edge computing needs of its clients? What’s the Fastly advantage?
- The future of edge computing and serverless? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
