I spoke with Bill Staples, CEO of New Relic, about the value of observability, and why the challenges of managing today’s infrastructure makes it so necessary.
- Let’s talk about your career and some of the decisions you made. You were a VP of Cloud at Adobe, and a VP at Azure. How did those experiences shape your approach to the software business?
- Let’s look at today’s rising interest in observability – I’ve heard more and more about it this year. What’s driving this focus on observability?
- What’s your strategy for New Relic in the observability sector?
- Looking out to the near mid-term future, what do you predict for observability? How can companies prepare now?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the interview: