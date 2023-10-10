Low code / no code simplifies digital projects and lessens the complexity that developers must handle.

Digital transformation isn’t something that happens in isolation. It affects the entire enterprise and, if not done correctly, can disrupt every company aspect.

The critical elements of digital transformation to keep in mind are customer experience, operational excellence, and innovation. Specifically:

Delight your customers: You need to optimize customer experiences, ensuring a smooth, automated journey that is connected and personalized across all channels.

Stay flexible, productive, and efficient: Hybrid workforces demand a lot. Build an ethic of operations excellence that can handle all the needs of your company while staying secure and accountable is critical.

Look to the future: Innovation is about optimizing day-to-day operations so you can focus on new products and opportunities.

A “Do It Yourself” Approach is Hard to Execute

Executing digital transformation by yourself is a daunting prospect. And, even with some of the common platforms available, the heavy lifting can be overwhelming.

Getting the coders you need to get everything done is a thankless task—something that might be impossible in today’s labor market. But rather than putting this on next year’s to-do list, there are ways to do everything you need now using a different approach: No code.

We’ve all heard the soothing terms low code and no code. But how viable are they? ZK Research has evaluated several solutions in the past few years, and we see them as a shortcut around development cycles that used to take months or years.

One such platform—from Newgen, an India-based company whose platform can automate all aspects of a business for efficient operations and end-to-end customer journeys—can deliver the business outcomes we described above. The company’s NewgenONE platform enables the following:

Automate manual processes and applications.

Speed up transformations with low/no code.

Create insights from documents, images, videos, and audio files.

Extract more from existing systems without a complete rebuild.

Build a culture of innovation across a company’s ecosystem, including internal groups, customers, and partners.

Scale and secure the cloud.

The Platform

The NewgenONE platform automates key parts of a business to make operations more efficient and ensure customer journeys are seamless.

One Newgen customer, Bank Midwest, a leading community bank in the Midwest region with assets totaling $1.3 billion, chose NewgenONE to transform its processes and customer experience with a tailored solution that eliminated the need for multiple-point solutions. The bank efficiently integrated these features into their projects, paving the way for enhanced efficiency and scalability to meet future business demands.

Another financial organization—Georgia’s Own Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in Georgia—partnered with Newgen to transition 65% of its new applications online, reducing the application journey time to just five minutes. In addition, NewgenONE reduced back-office processing time by 35%.

Bottom Line: Low Code/No Code Delivers

Low code/no code platforms can often be all talk and no reality. But, after speaking to some of their customers, ZK Research believes NewgenONE platform can deliver on the promise.

Also, Newgen has been recognized by other research firms, most notably Forrester and Gartner, as having a complete and easy-to-use platform. The company says, on average, customers have achieved an ROI of 371% over three years, which is in-line with the case studies I cited above.

Executing on digital transformation using old-school tools will not scale and can often lead to unsuccessful projects. Low code / no code masks much of the complexity that developers will face and simplifies digital projects.

