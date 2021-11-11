If your company is pursuing a digital transformation strategy, these digital transformation companies can increase your chance of success.

Clearly, digital transformation companies – often consultancies – meet a great market demand: most enterprises are currently involved in some sort of digital transformation. In fact, a 2021 Gartner survey found that virtually every data and analytics leaders is involved in some sort of digital transformation initiative.

However, digital transformation projects can take a lot of different forms, and many different organizations have different definitions of what counts as digital transformation. In eWeek’s view, digital transformation is “the adoption of digital technology that has the capability to transform the business.”

In order to help them complete a digital transformation project, some organizations choose to hire a digital transformation company, or consultancy. These firms have experts with broad-ranging technology and business experience that can assist in creating and implementing digital strategy.

Often DTCs work very closely with the highest-ranking executives in an enterprise. In Gartner’s words, digital transformation companies and service providers are “strategy and transformation consulting services supporting senior business stakeholders, such as CEOs, COOs, chief marketing officers (CMOs) and other business leaders. DTC particularly helps these leaders in efforts to leverage digital technologies that enable the innovation of their entire business or elements of their business and operating models.”

The benefits of hiring a DTC may include the following:

Faster transformation

An outside perspective on your organization’s strengths and weaknesses

Experience with unfamiliar technology

Industry and regulatory knowledge

Innovative new ideas

Relieving employees of some of the burden of strategic work

In short, a DTC augments your team with capabilities you may not possess in-house. And it usually speeds up the process of digital transformation so that you can start experiencing the results of your transformation more quickly.

How to Select a Digital Transformation Company

If you are in the market for a digital transformation consultant, keep these tips in mind:

Expect to make a partially subjective choice. You can make grids and spreadsheets to compare the relative strengths and weaknesses of different DTCs, but in the end, a lot of the decision will come down to whether or not a consultancy is a good fit for your culture and goals. That also implies that you’ll be better prepared to assess that fit if you have a really good understanding of your organization’s culture and goals.

You can make grids and spreadsheets to compare the relative strengths and weaknesses of different DTCs, but in the end, a lot of the decision will come down to whether or not a consultancy is a good fit for your culture and goals. That also implies that you’ll be better prepared to assess that fit if you have a really good understanding of your organization’s culture and goals. Read the white papers. All DTCs publish white papers. A lot of white papers. During the initial search, the best way to get an idea of a particular firm’s philosophy is to read as many of these papers and thought leadership articles as you can. When a particular approach resonates with your team, ask to talk to a consultant.

All DTCs publish white papers. A lot of white papers. During the initial search, the best way to get an idea of a particular firm’s philosophy is to read as many of these papers and thought leadership articles as you can. When a particular approach resonates with your team, ask to talk to a consultant. Get to know the team. Many consulting firms are huge operations with tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of employees. How well your project goes will depend in large part on the capabilities of the individuals you work with. Don’t be shy about interviewing these consultants directly and asking about their experience just as you would if you were adding a new person to your executive team.

Many consulting firms are huge operations with tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of employees. How well your project goes will depend in large part on the capabilities of the individuals you work with. Don’t be shy about interviewing these consultants directly and asking about their experience just as you would if you were adding a new person to your executive team. Consider the funding model. Consultants get paid in a lot of different ways. Some get paid by the hour. Some want to be paid if they get deliverables completed within certain deadlines. Some only get paid when your organization meets certain key performance indicators (KPIs), such as revenue targets. You’ll need to think carefully about which kind of funding model is the best fit for your project and your organization’s needs.

Consultants get paid in a lot of different ways. Some get paid by the hour. Some want to be paid if they get deliverables completed within certain deadlines. Some only get paid when your organization meets certain key performance indicators (KPIs), such as revenue targets. You’ll need to think carefully about which kind of funding model is the best fit for your project and your organization’s needs. Brace for the sticker shock. Hiring a digital transformation consultant is not cheap. Expect to pay a lot for your DTC. But in return, you should also get very high-quality services.

With those tips in mind, here are ten digital transformation consulting firms you might want to consider:

Best Digital Transformation Companies

Accenture

Founded in 1989, Accenture is a global IT services and consultancy headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Ranked 258th on the Fortune Global 500 list of the world’s largest companies, it reported $50.53 billion in revenue in fiscal 2021. In addition to digital transformation consulting, it offers a wide range of other services including data and analytics, security, automation, cloud, zero-based budgeting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability, among others. Its clients include the USDA, Lenovo, NASA, Prisma, Nippon Express and many more.

DTC services fall under Accenture’s Technology Strategy and Advisory Practice. Its capabilities include assisting with cloud acceleration, data-driven enterprise, intelligent operating model and innovation, network connected services, resilient modern architecture, tech ROI and transformation office. It also offers services related to technology innovation, cloud, digital commerce, security, and other related areas.

Pros

As one of the world’s largest companies, Accenture has more than 624,000 employees all over the world.

The firm has extensive experience related to the cloud, automation, and DevOps, which are often critical pieces of a digital transformation initiative.

Accenture is willing to base pricing on whether or not clients meet agreed-upon KPIs.

Cons

Because it is itself a large company, Accenture is best suited to meeting the needs of other very large enterprises.

Its technology-related offerings are confusing, with a lot of overlap in areas related to digital transformation.

Clients say that Accenture’s fees are high, although the quality of work provided is also very high.

Boston Consulting Group

Founded by Bruce Henderson in 1963, BCG has annual revenues of $8.6 billion and more than 21,000 employees and 90 offices worldwide. Its capabilities include corporate finance and strategy, international business, marketing, pricing and revenue management, people strategy and more. Clients include H&M, Starbucks, GSK, Shell and others.

BCG describes its digital transformation capabilities as “bionic,” because they blend a focus on people and technology. It says that only 30% of digital transformation initiatives succeed and six factors are necessary for success:

Craft a clear integrated strategy. Commit to leadership from the top through the middle. Put the best people in the right places. Adopt an agile governance mindset. Monitor and measure your transformation progress. Create a business-led tech and business data platform.

Pros

BCG is known for its stringent talent interview process that helps it build a stable of consultants that are among the best in the world.

The firm has a wide range of capabilities and can handle almost anything that a digital transformation project might require.

Fees are based on meeting agreed-upon KPIs.

Cons

Like many DTCs, BCG charges fees that can be quite high.

It might not be a good choice for smaller companies and small projects.

Its fast-paced approach might be challenging for some organizations.

Capgemini

Headquartered in Paris, Capgemini has more than 290,000 employees worldwide, including 125,000 staff members in India. In its most recent quarter, it reported revenue of €4.552 billion, and its 2020 revenues topped €16 billion. In addition to consulting, it offers technology, outsourcing and other managed services. Its digital transformation clients include LEONI, Eramet, and the Rugby World Cup. And the company is an extremely passionate supporter of international rugby.

Capgemini’s digital transformation services are provided by its Capgemini Invent division. It aims to combine “strategy, technology, data science, and creative design expertise with an inventive mindset” to help transform businesses. It takes a customer-first approach provided by enterprise transformation experts with an eye toward intelligent industry and inventing for society.

Pros

Capgemini is known for its deep technical expertise that helps its customers use the latest technologies in intelligent ways.

Its approach to DTC is highly flexible and customized for each client.

It helps clients design self-funded projects that rapidly achieve ROI.

Cons

The firm’s business strategy capabilities are not as highly developed as some other DTC firms.

The company does not have much expertise serving clients in the Asia Pacific, Africa, and South America.

Like many DTC firms, Capgemini’s prices are high.

Cognizant

With more than 318,000 employees, Cognizant reported $16.65 billion in revenue for 2020, making it number 185 on the Fortune 500 list and number 533 on the Forbes Global 2000. It is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, and began as a division of Dun & Bradstreet. Highly technology focused, its services include application modernization, cloud enablement, artificial intelligence, digital experience, business process services, and others.

Cognizant’s offers digital transformation services under its Digital Strategy umbrella. Its specific product offerings include Insight to Transformation (strategy), Managed Innovation (agile processes), Workforce Transformation (a digital approach to HR and culture), Change Adoption and Transformation Enablement.

Pros

Managed cloud and cloud migration are particular strengths for Cognizant, making it a good option for organizations looking to do more cloud computing as part of their digital transformations.

It offers a wide array of technical services, which will benefit organizations with diverse technical needs.

It customizes its payment model to client needs with a high degree of flexibility.

Cons

Cognizant’s business strategy capabilities are not as strong as its technical abilities.

The company primarily does business in North America and may not be a good choice for companies in other parts of the world.

Some clients give Cognizant less favorable reviews for its responsiveness.

Deloitte

Although probably best known as an accounting and financial firm, Deloitte also offers an array of consulting services, as well as technology services related to cloud computing and analytics. Founded in 1845, it is one of the oldest consulting firms on this list. Its headquarters is in London, and it reported $50.2 billion in revenue for fiscal 2021.

Deloitte incorporates digital transformation capabilities in its Strategy and Analytics business and its Monitor Deloitte arm. It focuses on creating “exponential enterprises,” which it defines as companies with “the ability to win and the capacity for change.” It aims to help its clients fuel growth, catalyze tech, continuously transform and harness insights.

Pros

Deloitte excels at integrating technology, and it is particularly good at helping organizations set up multi-cloud environments.

The firm also has extensive expertise related to DevOps and automation.

The company offers flexible payment options, including some based on outcomes and some based on deliverables and deadlines. It can also tap its financial management resources to help make consulting services more affordable.

Cons

Deloitte’s technology capabilities are not as broad as some of the other DTCs.

Some clients complain that Deloitte’s prices are high.

Some analysts suggest that potential clients should pay close attention to service level agreements (SLA) to make sure that they are best-in-class.

EY

Also known as Ernst & Young, EY is a global accounting, consulting, and professional services firm headquartered in London. Founded in 1989, it posted revenues of $40 billion for fiscal 2021. Its services span tax, assurance, consulting and strategy. Well-known clients include Microsoft, Carrier Corporation, Discovery, Oklahoma City and others.

EY’s Digital Transformation framework has six different function areas: the Bridge (planning); the Engine Room (orchestration and acceleration); Innovation, Design & Iteration; Deployment Hub; and Digital Factory. Its website highlights its capabilities in robotic process automation (RPA), commercial transformation, digitally integrated customer experience, blockchain, smart factory, and energy systems.

Pros

The firm tries to help clients envision the future and figure out a plan for how to get there.

Customers say it has good project management capabilities.

EY has a large number of employees (more than 18,000) focused on digital transformation, and it is investing significant resources in improving its capabilities in this area.

Cons

EY’s digital transformation capabilities are not as advanced as some of the others on this list.

Like all DTCs, its fees can be high.

It might not be a good fit for very large organizations with wide-ranging needs.

HCL

Formerly known as Hindustan Computers Limited, HCL Technologies is based in Noida, India. With fiscal 2021 revenues of approximately $10 billion, it is number 695 on the Forbes Global 2000 list. It offers a wide range of technology and services, including hybrid cloud, product engineering, cybersecurity, software, analytics, IoT and more.

HCL’s Digital Consulting group, which provides digital transformation services, describes itself as “visionary, empathic, pragmatic, and enabling.” Key capabilities include agile delivery transformation, business process optimization, CX strategy & experience design, digital strategy & planning, industry capability definition, organizational agility & change management, and program & product management.

Pros

HCL touts its deep technology expertise, which helps set it apart from DTCs that are more business-focused.

It has extensive experience in financial services, manufacturing and life sciences, making it a good option for organizations in these industries.

It offers a lot of different kinds of products and services and can handle large projects easily.

Cons

HCL focuses more on very large enterprises and may not be as good a fit for smaller organizations.

Its broad array of products can make it difficult for clients to find exactly what they need.

HCL tries to help organizations learn to solve their own problems, which may not be a good fit for all cultures.

KPMG

Like several others on this list, KPMG offers accounting and professional services in addition to digital transformation consulting. Headquartered in Amstelveen, Netherlands, the company resulted from a 1987 merger, but the companies that were part of the merger trace their history back as far as 1818. It categorizes its services into four buckets: audit & assurance, tax & legal, advisory, and private enterprise.

KPMG’s Digital Adoption & Transformation business aims to help clients “rebuild your business around the customer to create a truly connected and highly profitable enterprise.” Its past digital transformation clients include AB Inbev, the city of Amsterdam, Hong Kong Broadband Network, SickKids, Spectris and Team DSM.

Pros

KPMG has a lot of expertise with emerging technologies, making it a good choice for organizations that want to be part of the cutting edge.

It has a broad range of capabilities that span technology, business strategy, and cultural transformation.

Customers say that its consultants are very hands-on and work hard for their clients.

Cons

It can be hard to schedule meetings with its consultants, as KPMG keeps them very busy.

Like most of the DTCs, KPMG charges high fees.

Its fee arrangements may be less flexible than some of the other DTCs on this list.

McKinsey & Company

Founded in 1926, McKinsey & Company is a management consulting firm with more than 30,000 employees and offices in more than 65 countries. It is privately held and does not report its revenue.

McKinsey offers three different approaches to Digital Transformation: enterprise-wide performance lift, tech-enabled performance transformation and strategic transformation. It says that five truths characterize successful transformations:

Execution is critical. The same routines won’t get you different results. Sustainable change starts by shifting mindsets. Address all levers and multiple time horizons. Inspired leadership is a must.

Pros

McKinsey’s digital unit has successfully completed digital transformation projects for many different companies.

Its approach involves pilot testing proposed changes before rolling them out company-wide.

Its consultants are among the most highly regarded in the world.

Cons

McKinsey has a reputation for being one of the most expensive consulting firms.

The firm does not have the same technological capabilities as some of the other companies on the list and focuses more on business strategy.

McKinsey’s intense, hard-driving attitude may not be a good fit for every company’s culture.

PwC

Also called PricewaterhouseCoopers, PwC is probably best known for its accounting and tax services, but it also offers a wide range of other professional services, including consulting. The firm was formed in 1998 from a merger of two companies that had been in business since 1849 and 1854. Headquartered in London, it has more than 295,000 employees and reported $45.1 billion in revenue for fiscal 2021.

Rather than a single digital transformation offering, PwC offers cloud & digital services that are focused primarily on technology and separate transformation services that are focused on business processes and strategy. Its cloud & digital capabilities encompass technology strategy, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data and analytics, emerging technologies and business applications. Its transformation capabilities, branded as “Fit for Growth,” include cost optimization, organizational strategy, operations and supply chain management, digital operations, office of the future and real estate strategy, finance transformation, IT strategy, global business services and return to growth.

Pros

PwC has a broad range of capabilities that it can bring to bear on very diverse projects.

It focuses on increasing its clients’ speed and innovation.

It takes a detailed, analytic approach to problem-solving.

Cons

Like most DTCs, PcW’s fees can be high.

Its patient, thorough approach to collecting information may not be a good fit for all company cultures.

Some customers complain about slow response times.

