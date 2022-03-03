Patrick Jean, CTO of OutSystems, details the trends driving the rapid shift toward low code software development platforms.

I spoke with Patrick Jean, CTO of OutSystems, about the trends driving the rapid shift toward low code software development platforms.

Among the topics we discussed:

As you survey the low code market, what trends do you see? Obviously low code is very hot these days.

Why do businesses increasingly want customized apps, rather than off the shelf software?

The future of low code? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: