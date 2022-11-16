Can our AI deployments understand us?

I spoke with Sylvain Tremblay, Sr. VP of the Video AI Business at Uniphore, about how AI systems “read the room” to help sales reps and executives.

Among the topics we discussed:

What is Emotion AI, and what are a couple of key trends you see driving the sector?

What can companies do to improve consumer trust in AI?

How is Uniphore addressing the AI needs of its clients?

The future of Emotion AI? What are some major improvements we can expect in the years ahead?

