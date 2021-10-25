Hybrid is the new norm in today's workplace, with collaboration and safety as top concerns, according to a new survey.

The pandemic has forever changed the way we work. As the world prepares for a “new normal” – driven by digital transformation – companies are preparing for yet another workplace transformation. The physical workplace has a big role to play, and it’s radically changing in response to employees’ needs and wants.

A recent survey of more than 1,000 decision-makers from enterprises with revenue over $1 billion across various industries looked at their approach to the new post-pandemic workplace. As 84% of enterprises anticipated to return to the office at least partially by Q3 2021, understanding the long-term impact of COVID is more relevant than ever. This survey examined the effects this past year had on the workplace and trends organizations can expect to see in the years to come.

Here are five findings from the survey to help organizations make strategic decisions around how to invest in the right tools to support their organization’s workplace vision.

1. Hybrid is the new norm

Of those organizations returning to the office, 74% of enterprises will operate on a hybrid work model, a mix of working remotely and from an office. This type of flexible working was already on the rise in recent years as advancements in technology made it easier for knowledge workers to work away from their desks. In a post-pandemic world, hybrid working is the new norm.

2. Safety is the top priority

Whether and when they are planning to return to the office, safety is the top priority for 75% of enterprises. And by safety, that means both occupational health and wellness, including environmental hazards and working conditions.

As enterprises plan their return-to-office strategy, they’re being especially vigilant about the health and safety of their employees. The global enterprises surveyed are proactively paying close attention to social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting workspaces, and managing communications about changes within the workplace.

3. Collaboration is key and employees need flexibility

Effective communication among distributed teams will become increasingly important as companies become more global and complex. As the need to collaborate has grown, enterprises are also increasing investment in virtual collaboration tools.

In fact, 73% of enterprises have invested in more than one collaboration tool, with at least one of them enabling video conferencing.

4. Investment in smart building tech is on the rise

In the past year plus, companies have expanded their talent pool beyond candidates who live close to existing office locations. Making adjustments to the existing portfolio may not be as straightforward, however. Given that it is currently a buyer’s market and average lease terms extend to three to five years, enterprises may not have the ability to reduce portions of their portfolio despite the necessity.

However, keeping a diversified portfolio will work to an enterprise’s advantage. As of 2021, 72% of enterprises have invested in at least one additional asset type in conjunction with their owned assets, including lease, sublease, coworking, flexible space or a satellite office. As headcount and revenue growth fluctuate, a diverse asset mix will be critical.

5. Corporate real estate is growing

65% of enterprises are investing in workplace enhancement tools to enable an optimal workplace. Meeting room booking systems and standing desks are the most popular investments, with 45% of enterprises investing in at least one of the two.

However, only 24% of enterprises are tracking those changes through the investment of occupancy sensors, which could actually enable some of the space redesign through a more data-driven approach. Enterprises within the technology industry are most likely to make this investment.

Toward a new office experience

The workplace continues to evolve. As employees return to corporate offices to one degree or another, leaders will get a better sense of which tools their employees need to thrive in their workplace ecosystem.

That includes their physical, virtual and cultural environments. Organizations are increasingly focusing on data collection to meet their business objectives and ensure the safety and productivity of their workers. Benchmarking, strategizing and investing in innovative products will play an integral role.

About the Author:

Dan Ryan, Co-Founder and CEO, VergeSense