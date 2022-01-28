Chief Digital Officers deal with constant and rapid change. We take a look at this vital new role and the challenges facing CDOs.

I spoke with Scott Gnau, Head of Data Platforms at InterSystems, about the life and challenges of today’s Chief Digital Officers. Clearly, a CDO’s professional life is one of constant and rapid change.

Among the topics we covered:

The CDO is a relatively new role. Yet Forrester in 2019 reported that 58 percent of companies had appointed a CDO, another 26 percent planned to hire one. These numbers sound quite high to me. Do you believe them?

What are the major responsibilities for a CDO? What are the challenges for CDO?

Let’s dig into the new report about the role of the CDO.

The future of the CDO role? What do you predict?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: