I spoke with Greg Douglass, Global Lead, Technology Strategy & Advisory at Accenture, about why companies need a Chief Transformation Officer. We also discussed the state of digital transformation as companies grapple with new technologies.
Among the topics we discussed:
- As you survey digital transformation here in late 2022, what are the major drivers, either as challenges or tailwinds for digital transformation?
- Why do companies need a Chief Transformation Officer? Isn’t digital transformation happening through the organization at many levels already?
- This CTO position will itself change with every new chapter in tech, correct? It calls for a highly flexible individual – and a company that accepts a highly flexible role. Thoughts?
- What qualities will the ideal CTO possess?
- The future of the CTO position? How will this position change as technology changes?