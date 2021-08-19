I spoke with four top thought leaders about a key issue in digital transformation: the CIO-CMO relationship, and whether the challenges in this alliance are a tech or a human problem.
The experts:
Tiffani Bova – global growth evangelist at Salesforce.
Myles Suer – #CIOChat Facilitator; Director of Solutions Marketing, Alation.
Kimberly A. Whitler – Associate Professor of Business Administration at the University of Virginia. Author of Positioning for Advantage: Techniques and Strategies to Grow Brand Value
Jay Ferro – CIO of ERT, a global data and technology company.
