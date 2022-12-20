I spoke with a panel of top thought leaders about the future of enterprise tech in 2023 and the years ahead. On the panel:
- Aparna Sharma, Managing Partner of Hybrid Cloud Services for IBM Consulting
- Joe Levy, CTO, Sophos
- Grace Liu, SVP of IT, Seagate Technology
- Santhosh Rao, Senior Director of Product and Portfolio Strategy, Veritas
Among the topics we covered:
- First, as you look at 2022, what was a big theme that shaped enterprise IT sector this year?
- So let’s look ahead: what’s a key enterprise tech trend that you expect to grow in 2023?
- Looking further ahead: What are some key enterprise IT milestones we can expect in a few/several years ahead?
- Lastly, what about a trend in enterprise tech that companies aren’t expecting? What should companies prepare for now that they aren’t expecting?
