A panel of top thought leaders discusses the future of enterprise tech in 2023 and the years ahead.

I spoke with a panel of top thought leaders about the future of enterprise tech in 2023 and the years ahead. On the panel:

Aparna Sharma , Managing Partner of Hybrid Cloud Services for IBM Consulting

, Managing Partner of Hybrid Cloud Services for IBM Consulting Joe Levy , CTO, Sophos

, CTO, Sophos Grace Liu , SVP of IT, Seagate Technology

, SVP of IT, Seagate Technology Santhosh Rao, Senior Director of Product and Portfolio Strategy, Veritas

Among the topics we covered:

First, as you look at 2022, what was a big theme that shaped enterprise IT sector this year?

So let’s look ahead: what’s a key enterprise tech trend that you expect to grow in 2023?

Looking further ahead: What are some key enterprise IT milestones we can expect in a few/several years ahead?

Lastly, what about a trend in enterprise tech that companies aren’t expecting? What should companies prepare for now that they aren’t expecting?

[Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: