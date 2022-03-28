I spoke with four major thought leaders talk about what businesses learned from the pandemic, and how investments in digital transformation and technology – and a new strategy – can help organizations move forward. The experts:
Rita Gunther McGrath: Professor at Columbia Business School.
Paul Leinwand: Global Managing Director at Strategy&, part of the Price Waterhouse Cooper network.
Kim Stevenson: Former CIO of Intel; independent board member.
Myles Suer: The No. 1 leading influencer of CIOs, according to LeadTail; Director of Solutions Marketing at Alation.
The topics we discussed:
- What were the biggest changes to how businesses operated during the pandemic crisis? Most important, what did we learn from this?
- CIOs were big heroes during the crisis. What should they do to continue to have the highest level of business relevance?
- What do you recommend as top priorities for businesses that want to create competitive differentiation in an increasingly digital world?
- Where can focused technology investment help organizations move forward? And what role should experimentation play in how they are implemented?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: