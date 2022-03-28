Four major thought leaders talk about what businesses learned from the pandemic, and how investments in technology – and a new strategy – can help organizations move forward.

I spoke with four major thought leaders talk about what businesses learned from the pandemic, and how investments in digital transformation and technology – and a new strategy – can help organizations move forward. The experts:

Rita Gunther McGrath: Professor at Columbia Business School.

Paul Leinwand: Global Managing Director at Strategy&, part of the Price Waterhouse Cooper network.

Kim Stevenson: Former CIO of Intel; independent board member.

Myles Suer: The No. 1 leading influencer of CIOs, according to LeadTail; Director of Solutions Marketing at Alation.

The topics we discussed:

What were the biggest changes to how businesses operated during the pandemic crisis? Most important, what did we learn from this?

CIOs were big heroes during the crisis. What should they do to continue to have the highest level of business relevance?

What do you recommend as top priorities for businesses that want to create competitive differentiation in an increasingly digital world?

Where can focused technology investment help organizations move forward? And what role should experimentation play in how they are implemented?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: