I spoke with Andrew Duncan, CEO of Infosys Consulting, about how the tech sector will be affected if we enter a recession in 2023.
Among the topics we covered:
- Clearly it appears that tech will face headwinds in 2023. It seems that a recession or slowdown is ahead. How do you expect this to influence tech next year?
- Digital transformation remains top of mind for tech execs. What will drive digital transformation in the year ahead?
- Supply chains have gotten more attention during the pandemic than ever before. You’ve mentioned how supply chain control towers will be critical for achieving resiliency. Please explain.
- Let’s look beyond next year, out a few years ahead. What’s a core tech trend that companies need to be preparing for now?
Watch the video: