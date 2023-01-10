If the forecast of a recession is correct, how will the tech sector be affected? Plus: what will drive digital transformation in the year ahead?

I spoke with Andrew Duncan, CEO of Infosys Consulting, about how the tech sector will be affected if we enter a recession in 2023.

Among the topics we covered:

Clearly it appears that tech will face headwinds in 2023. It seems that a recession or slowdown is ahead. How do you expect this to influence tech next year?

Digital transformation remains top of mind for tech execs. What will drive digital transformation in the year ahead?

Supply chains have gotten more attention during the pandemic than ever before. You’ve mentioned how supply chain control towers will be critical for achieving resiliency. Please explain.

Let’s look beyond next year, out a few years ahead. What’s a core tech trend that companies need to be preparing for now?

Watch the video: