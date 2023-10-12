I spoke with George Gallegos, CEO at Jitterbit, about how automation and integration technology allow the many disparate aspects of enterprise IT to function in tandem.
Among the topics we discussed:
- Let’s talk about integration technology in the enterprise. How does it work in terms of, say, integrating cloud and legacy in-house apps?
- What are the challenges in integration? The typical headaches? How do you recommend companies handle these challenges?
- How is Jitterbit addressing the integration needs of its clients?
- The future of tech integration in the enterprise? Will it ever get easy?
Listen to podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: