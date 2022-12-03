I spoke with Mulesoft CTO Matt McLarty about a new report that details 7 trends shaping digital transformation, from sustainability to cybersecurity.
Among the topics we discussed:
- Let’s talk about the report on Digital Transformation Trends in 2023. First, what’s your biggest takeaway?
2. Let’s look at some key points from the report:
- The growing prioritization of sustainability will drive the final say on IT investments and spending.
- Cybersecurity defenses will rely more on lightweight platforms to protect distributed infrastructures as more companies move to the edge.
- Real-time analytics will be used to automate decision making, thus accelerating time-to-value and eliminating wasted opportunities.
3. How is Mulesoft addressing the application integration needs of its clients?
4. The future of digital transformation? I know we’ll never be “done,” but what do you foresee as the next few chapters?
