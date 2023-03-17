I spoke with Stephen Franchetti, CIO of Samasara, about automation, cloud and IoT as tools to help companies rapidly scale their IT infrastructure to support hyper-growth.
Among the topics we addressed:
- Companies face a real challenge in the current hyper-growth period as they work to scale IT to meet increasing business demands. What trends do you see as companies grapple with this issue? What are the typical problems?
- What advice do you give companies that are working to scale their IT infrastructure? What about the role of automation?
- Samsara focuses on the IoT sector – how is Samsara addressing the needs of its clients?
- The future of scaling IT to meet business demands? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: